Dusty Hulin, CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter past president, smiles Thursday night before the chapter’s fundraising banquet in Cade. The local chapter honored Hulin as Volunteer of the Year before the live auction began Thursday. The award is in memory of the late Loreauville Mayor Al Broussard.
Brooke Amy, left, and Kori LeBlanc, right, share a laugh with her husband, Chad LeBlanc, second from right, during Thursday’s CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter fundraising event held at the Cade Community Center. The LeBlancs were getting in on the various raffle events.
Dusty Hulin, CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter past president, and current president Kelly Frederick enjoy a light moment before the meal is served Thursday night at the CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter banquet in Cade. Hulin was honored as the chapter’s Volunteer of the Year announced before the live auction inside the Cade Community Center.
Randy Montegut checks a basket of fileted catfish being fried Thursday night for the CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter banquet at the Cade Community Center. Montegut, who owns Bon Creole, was working the event on his 71st birthday.
Michael Tarantino, left, 23, and his brother, Ben Tarantino, 19, both of New Iberia, look at raffle items Thursday during the CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter banquet at the Cade Community.
The Louisiana Sugar Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association held a fundraising banquet Thursday at the Cade Community Center, raising an estimated $100,000 to help fund coastal conservation efforts in the state.