Catholic High School Advent Food Drive

Justin Conover, Catholic High Director of Faith and Formation and Advent Food Drive Coordinator, and three Catholic High students delivered three truckloads of food to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. ‘The whole school participated in the drive and we are very proud of their generosity. We are aware of the food insufficiency in our community and elsewhere, and we wanted to help,’ Conover said. ‘Advent is a time of preparing our hearts for Christmas and what better way than to help others.’ The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center provides food to our neighbors in need over 2000 times a year. Non Perishable food donations are welcome Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Center is particularly in need of non-perishable protein food products, such as peanut butter, tuna, salmon and canned chicken. Standing in the Center warehouse after unloading the food are, from left, Eli Fitch, William Regard, Justin Conover and AsaTibbs.
