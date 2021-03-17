Jady Regard is piling up sliced ham on a Miracle Whip-slathered piece of white Evangeline Maid bread.
“This is my summer comfort food — ham sandwiches count as comfort food, right?” he says, as he adds his crowning ingredient: a generous portion of Cane River Provisions Sweet Fire pickles.
That’s right, pickles, brought to you by Cane River Pecan Company. Regard says with the effects of COVID in addition to the traditionally slow season for pecans, he was looking for more unique products to offer to shoppers. What he’s come up with is a full line of jarred products — four types of traditional cucumber pickles: Bread & Butter Pickles, What’cha Dill Pickles, Granny’s Hot Sweet Pickles, and Sweet Fire Bread and Butter Pickles and Peppers plus pickled carrots, pickled green beans, pickled okra and pickled quail eggs.Cane River Provisions also has salsas, barbecue sauce, preserves and pepper jelly, all available in Cane River’s New Iberia store at 254 Main Street.
The CNO (Chief Nut Officer) of Cane River, Regard is kinetic — one gets the feeling he’s thinking even in his sleep. He obviously enjoys his work, and is constantly looking for that next idea, the next innovation to offer to pecan lovers (or even to convert anyone to that status …) The pandemic did affect his business, he says, just like it did everywhere. But things are looking up; and with more stores and companies reopening, he sees bright days ahead. His king cake sales for Mardi Gras 2021 doubled what they were in 2020. And he’s got plans.
“I want to offer tastings for all of our products in the store. We haven’t been able to do that yet, but it’s coming. One of the next things we want to do is our Pie Bar,” he said. “The whole front of the building will be opened up into a 55-seat restaurant. We’ll serve pies, coffee and other treats. We’re looking at knocking down some walls and putting in some big windows to look out on Main Street. We hope to attract some frequent local business, along with becoming a regular tour bus stop.”
The Pie Bar is not the only “nut” in the works. Regard is currently planning what he calls his “Petit Pecan Museum,” a 1600-square foot space at the back of the store. He intends to fill the space with pecan artifacts, videos and storytelling. The project will include a large, sculpted pecan, big enough to walk through.
“I’m going to hire a float builder from New Orleans to make my big pecan. Tourists can walk through and see videos telling the story of pecans in Louisiana and other fun, interesting information,” he adds.
Back to the pickles at hand … here is the recipe for Jady’s Ultimate Sweet Fire Ham Sandwich.
2 slices of Evangeline Maid Bread (“Has to be Evangeline Maid, there’s nothing else like it,” says Regard.)
Miracle Whip or your mayonnaise of choice
4-8 ounces of sliced ham
Generous amount of Cane River Provisions Sweet Fire Pickles (“Make sure you get some jalapenos in there,” he advises.)
Slather both pieces of Evangeline Maid with Miracle Whip, pile the ham on the bottom slice, add a mound of Sweet Fire pickles, top with the other slice. Smoosh slightly to keep it all together, cut if you so desire, add a few chips on the side, and devour.
Cane River Provisions are available exclusively at the New Iberia store. Shop online for other products and gifts, www.caneriverpecan.com, follow them on Instagram, @caneriverpecan.