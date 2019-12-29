The Jan. 7 New Iberia City Council meeting is promising for a small group of veterans whose efforts to build a memorial in New Iberia have been delayed for more than seven years.
A move forward at the last city council meeting for 2019, support from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s office and new energy from local groups and residents supporting the effort are bringing the Bouligny Plaza memorial another step closer to reality.
“We’ve hit so many snags through the years and when Mr. Bennie got sick earlier this fall, we thought it would never happen,” said Leslie Landry, a member of several veterans groups and original designer of the memorial. “With the new design, the help from the city and the people giving money for families that can’t afford a brick, we’re just waiting for a timeframe of completion.”
DeCourt said at a council meeting in December the new design will allow city workers and available resources to speed the process along, but they also will install it in phases. The first component is expected to include the brick area around the monument to include more than 250 bricks previously requested by paid donations during the last several years.
According to Landry, the number needed to fully complete the project is not yet known, but as in other memorial brick paved areas, builders will use what they have and add to it in years to come.
To aid in the preparations for the brick memorial, The Daily Iberian has secured the registration forms from IVA for distribution as well as collection of completed forms and payment. The public is invited to drop by the front desk at 124 E. Main St. in downtown New Iberia across from the Bayou Teche Museum and the Sliman Evangeline Theater to pick up the form to complete and mail to IVA or leave with a payment of $100. Checks are preferred made payable to Iberia Veterans Association, cash or money orders are acceptable but credit card payments are not accepted at this time.