Every time it seems there are probably no restaurants to write about, someone introduces a place unfamiliar to this writer. Thus was the case when the American Legion Post No. 4 extended an invitation to join the World War II veterans from Azalea Estates at the Pearl House for lunch on Veterans Day.
Numerous times driving by the Admiral Doyle Drive restaurant the question emerged, “Is that place open?” — mostly due to the faded painted sign outside and on the pole. There is no question now. The family owned restaurant of Tammy Ye and Andy Sun is definitely open for business. The husband and wife duo are hands on in the kitchen which is not a fast food or Chinese buffet. Each dish ordered by the veteran patrons was brought to the table as it was prepared. Sauces and selection of dishes made for an interesting table full of delicacies from fried rice and egg rolls, won ton soup to seared salmon.
Described as Chinese, Japanese Sushi and Hibachi Grill, the decision to be made at lunch was simple considering the size of proportions being brought out on the lunch menu, a sure sign taking in the full array of delightful dishes would require more than a single night out.
Located at 105 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, the Pearl House is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. It is closed on Sunday.
Before talking with the honorees, let’s talk about dessert. Perhaps it is not a surprise to have pan frozen ice cream rolls, but the dessert was something unique and fresh. Hand diced when ordered, the fresh fruit is then saturated with a cream mixture on a pizza size pan freezing the sweetness as it is scrambled — much like eggs would be on a skillet. Once a certain consistency is reached, the final spread is allowed to harden until the server scrapes the blended dessert into ice cream rolls. If room remains from the hefty portions of entrees and appetizers, then consider sharing a dish with another diner. The whipped cream topping adds just a little something to create a fine cold confection.
What was appreciated by all of the customers at the table, most of whom were regular visitors, each dish is unique — a result of preparing as each person ordered. So don’t be in a hurry, but at the same time, the dishes did not seem to be delayed, looking more enticing as each arrived at the table.
By the way, if someone is looking for part time work, they are hiring a server. Be sure to ask if food perks are included. It would be well worth the pay, though the prices were definitely in line with other lunchtime fair and Asian restaurants. Most people have a favorite spot when it comes to ethnic foods. Don’t be afraid to try Pearl House, if it is new to you.
Spending Time with Veterans
Men and women who have served in the U.S. military are not hard to find. They are involved in many of the clubs, organizations, businesses and government positions they’ve been trained to carry on far past the active duty years. Two years ago the American Legion Post No. 4 decided to do something special to continue honoring the soldiers that served in wars or conflicts from generations before their own.
Oliver Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran who was stationed in the Pacific, was one of the oldest to be honored, at 93. Boo Dartez, who prefers to be known by his nickname, was in the U.S. Army stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was easy to get to know as each table mate quickly learned of his time on the salt dome at Avery Island. The generous use of Tabasco brought anticipation that he would order the ice cream roll dessert, but not necessary for this veteran.
When veterans get together they sometimes talk about the war. One veteran told about his toughest experience leaving from Bremerton having just gotten off Okinawa. They traveled through the Bering Sea on a humanitarian mission. He said it was cold. They were taking food to the Japanese shortly after the bombing, and most people were in shock.
Some of the conversation typical to veterans is the challenge of medical treatment. Some, although retired from military, are told they make too much money to benefit from their time of service — 22 years for Joe Romero.
John Aldridge, the commander of Post No. 4, said there are about 55 members but a lot of scheduling conflicts kept them from attending this special day. Most are seniors, some from World War II, but most are Vietnam vets.
Chad Courtois and his wife said time spent with older veterans is always time well spent. He served from 1991 to ’95 for the first Iraqi war. Thankfully after combat training, the assignment to Kuwait was for security, and after the main conflict had ended. Born and raised in New Iberia, his younger brothers also served in the military, saw active duty and returned home safely. Asked how the California girl felt about living in south Louisiana after 25 years of marriage and four children, she said, “I’m not leaving this food.” Even though the first year was a bit of a culture shock, the hometown life in New Iberia is what both are looking forward to seeing the next generation of Courtois experience.
“The culture here is so great and there is always something going on,” said Teresa Courtois. “We went to last year’s luncheon. We wanted to hear their first hand experiences.”
Richard Gould, the adjutant for Post 4, said every day they’re all getting older; none are getting any younger.
“One day we won’t be around, especially the World War II vets. Every time we can get together it’s a good thing,” he said. “We meet the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial, not in December.”