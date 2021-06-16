When Walter Voorhies got the call for an interview, there was hesitation in his voice. “You sure you want to interview me? Why don’t you interview my sister Evie? She’s just taken over all the baking for the kitchen,” he said. So, when this reporter got to Uncle’s Barbeque Sauce, Walter was otherwise occupied at his “real job” in the machine shop, so Evie it was.
Well, it turns out that Walter hadn’t warned her of the imminent arrival of the Teche Life lady from the Iberian, and that she was going to be subject to the usual grilling. She made it through, however, with flying colors, and even served me bread pudding for lunch. Which was just about the best bread pudding I’ve had, and just about the best lunch as well.
Evie started “play” cooking as a child. “I was always the one playing outside, making mud pies. Of course, I’d make my brothers eat them,” she said. “As an adult, I naturally cooked and baked. I was the mom making treats and working the fairs for the school when my children were young.”
Evie returned to New Iberia after almost 40 years away, in New Orleans and in Illinois. “It’s good to be back here, back near my family. My daughter is in Metairie, and my son is in school here, so I decided to move back to Louisiana. I’ve been baking again for Walter for about three and a half years now. It’s good to have my girlfriends back, see all the familiar faces and places.”
Evie bakes a wide variety of items for Uncle’s, including the above-mentioned bread pudding, about 100 a month, according to Walter. There is a long list of fruit pies: apple, blueberry, peaches and cream, sweet potato, pumpkin, lemon tart and of course, pecan. “Oh and our brother David contributes a beautiful lemon meringue pie,” interjects Walter. “Yes,” Evie agrees, “It is impressive.”
No less impressive are the continuing inventory of luscious baked goods produced at Uncle’s. There’s cheesecake, served with either homemade caramel or raspberry sauce, which you can find at Pelican’s on the Bayou in New Iberia. There’s also a variety of cakes, either full-sized layer or one-pound mini cakes: carrot cake, coconut, heavenly hash, pineapple upside down, which may be offered alongside the Sunday barbecue plate lunch served every week. “The pie business is seasonal, said Walter. ”About November 1, it will pick up considerably, with pecan pies and tarts, pumpkin and sweet potato.”
Uncle’s has been lucky, surviving the COVID pandemic more or less unscathed. “COVID actually increased our catering business. We were making more meals for families, and on the product side, we sold more during COVID,” Walter said. “A family member owns BRQ Barbeque and Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge, and uses all of our products. Baton Rouge quickly got the idea of outdoor dining during COVID, so BRQ put in a patio that could seat 200 people. They also contacted homeowners’ associations for two subdivisions in Baton Rouge, and took advance orders, served dinners twice a week. It went over very well.”
Now that COVID restrictions are easing up, the catering business has begun to pick up. “We went down to South Florida recently to do a meal for the sugar cane association. We brought the barbecue rig and cooked etouffee, macque choux, jambalaya, crawfish cornbread and green beans. It was good to see people gathering again,” Evie said. “We’re seeing more weddings, bigger parties, and people are starting to plan their lives again. We’re optimistic about business continuing to build back up.”
Uncle’s cooks the Kiwanis lunch every Thursday, and provides Cool Scene with barbecued pulled pork. Sundays are barbecue plate lunch days, with a choice of half a barbecued chicken or pork steak, and a variety of sides. One day a week is set aside for production of the Uncle’s products, which now include barbecue sauces, salsa, hot sauce, pepper jelly and more. Those products are available in gift boxes for tasty holiday giving.
“I talked to a friend of mine in New Orleans; I asked him which disaster he thought did the most damage: Hurricane Katrina or COVID. He told me at first, he was going to go with Katrina, then he changed his mind. He said Katrina brought jobs, COVID took them away,” Walter said. “We are grateful to still be in business, to be able to cook food, to pay our staff, and make the ends meet.” We’re glad you’re still cooking, too.