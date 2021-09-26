BIRTHS - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Iberia Medical CenterAliyah Anne LeBlanc, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jade John LeBlanc, born Aug. 11, 2021; weight 9 pounds 4 ounces. Mrs. LeBlanc is the former Wilche Batingal.Phoenix Rylee Charpentier, son of Ashley Nichole Alderman and Joshua R. Charpentier, born Sept. 13, 2021; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces.Alakay Adrian Edward Williams, son of Tiana Jean Williams, born Sept. 13, 2021; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.Daquan Lavaungh Lewis Jr., son of Kaylia Johnay Steward and Daquan Lavaungh Lewis, born Sept. 14, 2021; weight 4 pounds 14 ounces.Terrence James Etienne Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Terrence James Etienne, born Sept. 15, 2021; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Etienne is the former Brittney Wood.Kash Josiah Hamilton, son of Leanne J. Dauterive and Caine Joseph Hamilton, born Sept. 16, 2021; weight 9 pounds 8 ounces.Noah Audie Torregano, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald A. Torregano III, born Sept. 17, 2021; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Torregano is the former Lacey Hitter.Delia Janae Collins, daughter of Brenda Joyce Collins, born Sept. 18, 2021; weight 5 pounds 8 ounces.Blakely Rose Provost, daughter of Megan Lee Provost, born Sept. 19, 2021; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces.Solomon Charles Edward De’abbodot Burney III, son of Co’Neshia K. Derouen and Solomon C. Burney II, born Sept. 20, 2021; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces.Lily Lou Daspit, daughter of Carly Ann Eiseman and Paul Byler Daspit, born Sept. 22, 2021; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce.Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital of LafayetteChristopher Henry Cormier Jr., son of Henrilyn Williams and Christopher Cormier of New Iberia, born Aug. 26, 2021.Kane Elijah Sam, son of Derrineisha Sam of Youngsville, born Aug. 18, 2021.Asjia Lanae Robertson, daughter of Diane Robertson of Jeanerette, born Aug. 18, 2021.Dallas Deon Casimere, son of Madison Landry and Deontray Casimere of New Iberia, born Aug. 20, 2021.Niko Andrew Lamperez, son of Schacora Laird and Derick Lamperez of New Iberia, born Aug. 22, 2021.Rah’Trell Jamar Feist, son of Rayleonard Williams and Quinntrell Feist Sr. of Lafayette, born Aug. 23, 2021.Kayden Nicole Pullins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Pullins of New Iberia, born Aug. 25, 2021. Mrs. Pullins is the former Tori Babineaux.Reign Amour Burgess, daughter of Jaylynn Marks and Jatyric Burgess of Lafayette, born Sept. 5, 2021. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Iberia Lafayette Aliyah Anne Leblanc Kayden Nicole Pullins Amour Tori Babineaux Medical Center Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com