Iberia Medical Center
Ava Inez Williams, daughter of Stephanie Lynn Clark and John Wayne Williams Sr., born Sept. 24, 2021; weight 5 pounds 6 ounces.
Jace James Navarre, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Kala Ann Navarre, born Oct. 6, 2021; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces. Mrs. Navarre is the former Heidi Adams.
Camille Louise Duplantis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Mark Duplantis, born Oct. 11, 2021; weight 6 pounds. Mrs. Duplantis is the former Amiee Baudoin.
Ji Amira Thibodeaux, daughter of Chea La’Sean Thibodeaux, born Oct. 11, 2021; weight 6 pounds.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital
Jaysley Rose Green, daughter of Kayla Haydel and Ja’marcus Green of New Iberia, born May 30, 2021.
Jayden Andre Doucet, son of Bethany Hebert and Ethan Doucet Jr., of New Iberia, born May 30, 2021.
Levi Philip Gonsoulin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brandt Gonsoulin of New Iberia, born May 30, 2021. Mrs. Gonsoulin is the former Stephanie Robinson.
Gracelynn Marie Trahan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Trahan of New Iberia, born June 1, 2021. Mrs. Trahan is the former Jennifer Trahan.
Rory Foster Antoine, son of Alana Antoine of New Iberia, born June 1, 2021.
Khalil A’Ashom Maturin, son of Mikeal Marie Theresa Maturin of New Iberia, born June 2, 2021.
Kameron Keon Theodile, son of O’Sheona Nora and Savion Theodile of Jeanerette, born June 3, 2021.
A’niyah Gabriell Butler, daughter of Essence Harris and Malik Butler of Duson, born June 3, 2021.
Sawyer Ann Payton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Payton of Jeanerette, born June 6, 2021. Mrs. Payton is the former Aprill Curry.
Korbin Eli’jah County, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald County of New Iberia, born June 7, 2021. Mrs. County is the former Latoya Willis.
Eliyanah Camille Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Landry of Baldwin, born June 8, 2021. Mrs. Landry is the former Victoria Chauvin.
Jenesis Marie Hilliard, daughter of Calmesha Colar and Jared Hilliard of New Iberia, born June 9, 2021.
Dream Yasir Thomas, son of Anitra Franklin and Darnell Thomas of New Iberia, born June 13, 2021.
Vincent Jules Broussard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Broussard of New Iberia, born June 14, 2021. Mrs. Broussard is the former Stormie Wallace.
Cru Benjamin Lopez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Derek Lopez of New Iberia, born June 15, 2021. Mrs. Lopez is the former Brittany Whatley.
Drakeston Jude Plessala, son of Alyse Landry and Gunner Plessala of Jeanerette, born June 15, 2021.
Fletcher Anthony McNett, son of Amber Nauert and Frank McNett of New Iberia, born June 19, 2021.
Tyson James Shampine, son of Jasmine Phillips and Travis Shampine of New Iberia, born June 21, 2021.
Rowan Michael Landry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Landry of New Iberia, born June 21, 2021. Mrs. Landry is the former Amanda Doumit.
Bailey Jane Roy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andre Roy of Youngsville, born June 22, 2021. Mrs. Roy is the former Taylor Bonin.
Harper Blayke Tyler, daughter of Hannah Doucet and Camden Tyler of New Iberia, born June 23, 2021.
River East Lathan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dexter Lathan of New Iberia, born June 24, 2021. Mrs. Lathan is the former Angela Latigue.