When COVID forced the cancellation of the Iberia Biddy Season, three veteran Biddy players decided to travel 12 miles down the road to compete in the Acadiana Biddy League, a bustling league with over 1,600 kids. Coach David Ditch, also an Iberia Biddy veteran, volunteered to coach. Ditch ended up drafting Walker Ditch, Hale Guilbeau and Andrew Trappey, three 10-year-olds he has coached since they were 5 years old. The three local players combined with five other players from Acadiana to lead the Team Hub City Ford to an undefeated regular season culminating with a tournament championship. Rewarded for their efforts were Walker Ditch (Championship Game MVP), Andrew Trappey (League MVP) and David Ditch (Coach of the Game).
