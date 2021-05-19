A workshop to design a custom Bloody Mary? Not only that, but a Bloody Mary which was dinner as well? Yes, please. Chef Dave Hulin had what is proving to be an excellent idea. His second Beyond the Glass cocktail workshop, entitled “Cochon T-Moon sur le Bayou,” was held Sunday, May 16.
If you missed it, don’t panic. “There will be a series of these cocktail workshops,” said Chef Dave. “I’ve got several guest chefs lined up, and each will determine the theme of their event. Each will be unique and different.”
Guests arrived at 5 p.m., and were seated on the balcony of Mickey & Tiffany Bellott’s Chateau Royale Bed & Breakfast, overlooking the Bayou Teche. The afternoon was overcast, occasional breezes wafted from the water.
Chef Dave opened the festivities by introducing his partners and guest chef Johnnie Gale of Crawfish Town USA. Sponsors of the event included Cajun 180 seasonings, local distiller Distillerie Acadian, Peace Love & Smoke, Guidry’s Fresh Cuts, D.A.T. Sauce, Sysco and Jamie Bergeron’s Cajun Stuff.
Philip Mestayer of Distillerie Acadian was up next, with the latest news from his company, as well as an introduction to the spirits that would eventually inhabit the drinks. The news: the distillery’s vodka, Voila Vodka, is now available locally, and So Lou gin, their delicious botanical gin, will be in a few short weeks.
Mestayer went on to describe T-Moon, the moonshine-esque spirit which would be gleefully added to guests’ Bloody Marys shortly. T-Moon contains corn, rye, wheat and barley, and because it also contains cane sugar, it cannot be called whiskey. But its spirit blended well with the other ingredients of the Bloody Marys, and the event itself.
Chef Dave then poured a watermelon-infused vodka libation, which was perfect for the afternoon. Sweet and light, it was just the chill guests needed before the main event. Tasting draughts of Distillerie’s Cajun’s Cut Bourbon and aromatic So Lou gin were poured and sampled by all.
Guest Chef Johnnie Gale of Crawfish Town USA then approached the grill, with pork ribeyes injected with bacon fat before grilling, finished in the oven with a Satsuma Glaze. Gale also created dirty rice arancini, jalapeno candied bacon, black pepper grilled watermelon and garlic-infused oil grilled red peppers to sit on the crown of the Bloodys-to-come.
Finally, it was Bloody Mary building time. In the large mugs set in front of each guest, Chef Dave poured generously his proprietary Bloody Mary mix. Spicy with horseradish and a special brown sugar addition for this event, it would be perfect for the pork and spirits to come. With glasses then suitably rimmed with Cajun 180 La Cajun Gold, guests then added two shots of T-Moon, and stirred.
Skewers were then brandished, and a variety of garnishes appeared at each place. Chef Dave guided the crowd as to method and placement of items, with encouragement to trust one’s creativity. Tender pork ribeyes were impaled, candied bacon sampled and added, celery, tomatoes, signature cucumber ribbons and other veggies arranged.
Highlights included the smoked cheddar and mozzarella from Jay Florsheim’s Peace Love and Smoke, Jamie Bergeron’s Cajun quail eggs, and the grilled watermelon slices, surprising in both taste and texture.
Guests then took pictures, shared, talked about food and drink, told stories of excellent meals, and even exchanged ideas about how to get slime out of okra. And devoured the dinner-in-a-glass before them. In short, a good time was had by all.
What about the next one? Rumor has it that the next Beyond the Glass cocktail workshop will involve tequila and Spanish food. Olé, oh boy. Sign me up right now.