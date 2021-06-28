In two days, I will be sixty-seven years old. This will be two years beyond my mother’s life and nearly eight years beyond my sister’s; it is an faceless interval for me. I do like it here, most days, for it is a place of shrewdness and abandonment. I suppose I compliment myself to proclaim I am “shrewd”, but I am somewhat.
So are you. If a person has lived for nearly seven decades and was paying attention, they know things; they are shrewd.
And I use the word “abandonment” to describe myself in a positive context. I do not use it to imply I do not care anymore; I care, but only about people. I do not care about things.
I have already traveled through those somewhat materialistic days of youth where everything looked shiny and new and desirable and I partook. I do regret much of that accumulation, but I am happy it had a definite beginning and a sudden end. I am in a place now that I enjoy the challenge of not needing as many things. I do not need to “fit in” either. I do not need to understand all that is going on, all of the tumult of the world.
I just need to accept myself and function as a good steward within my small space, a space where, at arm’s length, I can possibly be of help and assistance to someone and I can make more of an effort to treat the natural world with concern; that’s it, that is where I am at nearly sixty-seven.
I feel as though I have somewhat successfully abandoned the judgement and intensities of the world and, in exchange, I have found universal acceptance and a life lived closer to the Earth. Currently, I am in search of summer.
Sometimes I find it in the garage where the June bugs gather at night and where my bees look for a faint light, those that dare to leave the hive after dark. I find it when I hear thunder in the distance and I run to my clothesline to quickly gather clothes. I see it when the cerulean sky fills with fluffy white clouds, puffs that were there in childhood when the green grass was something I laid on and found horses and sailboats and strange faces in the elusiveness of the sky.
Summer is there in the heat of the day when I hear the loudness of the locusts and the quietness of the neighborhood. I remember those moments in summer when I was a child, it was a time to come inside and my mother would have a bologna sandwich and Kool-Aid for me. Sometimes she would cut the sandwich into two triangles and the Evangeline Maid bread was soft and mounded with mayonnaise. The Kool-Aid was cold with ice from an aluminum ice tray with a lever you pulled back to release the perfectly shaped cubes.
“As the World Turns” was on the television and the unplanned afternoon stretched out forever; the world was as big and beautiful as my imagination.
I end this open letter of sorts with a humble and unsolicited suggestion; go outside. It is hot but you might see a brown lizard turning to green while perched on a daylily or a blue dragonfly with eyes big enough to see the real world. Go near a field and watch the winged hunters swoop down to catch their breakfast, watch as Nature balances itself.
Watch and try not to disturb that balance, for the smallest part of Nature is important. Pick the herbs from your garden to hang and dry for your winter soups.
Cut and gather fresh basil and go inside for a cool off and make a small batch of pesto; fill the kitchen with the smell of basil and tonight, cook pasta, add the pesto, and toss…
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.