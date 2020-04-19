Douglas Nicholson grew up seeing what helping another person can do for them.
A native of Austin, Texas, Nicholson would see how much a little help from friends and family can go a long way.
A resident of New Iberia since 1999, Nicholson wants to pass that on, as it’s in his nature to serve others. As a veteran of the military since 2005, Nicholson has worked as an offshore deckhand for the last 16 years at Aries Marine Corporation in Youngsville.
No days off
As he is currently set at work, Nicholson works for a month, followed by having the next month off.
He loves to us his days off to give back to the community.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Nicholson saw it as an opportunity to once again serve those who need the help.
“When this coronavirus hit, it affects everybody, and since I have good military and work ethics, I guess, I wanted to help any veteran or any senior citizen that may need a little help,” Nicholson said. “Because in this world, we all need a little help.”
A thank you from the heart
Nicholson doesn’t expect anyone to pay him for the help he gives. Rather than looking to do it for money, he said, it is a thank you from the heart.
Growing up in his hometown, Nicholson said, he witnessed the power of comunity strength, but at a literal price. He made it his mission in life to not be that kind of person.
“We would have people come around and ask if they need their grass cut,” Nicholson said. “But they would ask for a fee, or something like that.”
Through Facebook, Nicholson finds veterans and senior citizens and volunteers his time to doing anything they need done around their house.
Whatever they need
From cutting their grass to fixing a squeaky door or painting a shed, Nicholson is there to serve them. He also said he hopes to find others willing to pay it forward, too.
“If you are able to help out those in need financially, I support that 100 percent,” Nicholson said. “Especially the senior citizens and the veterans.”
Nicholson has been married for 19 years. He and his wife, Deirdre, raised their family together — his stepson Damian Andre and their daughter Destiny — in the town he’s known and lived to serve for almost half of his life.
His work is never done
Though he is tired from working months on end, Nicholson said he is still proud to knock on doors and assist seniors and veterans any chance he can. Despite the sore hands and tired legs, when he does his duty for those in need, Nicholson knows it was worth it.
“If I can help out, and it makes them happy, it just blesses me even more,” Nicholson said.
Humbled to receive support from his community, Nicholson doesn’t have many words for the impact he’s had on those surrounding him.
“I guess I have a good heart,” Nicholson said. “I don’t know what else to say.”