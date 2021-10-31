Early November is the Season of Remembrance starting for some on Monday and Tuesday, All Saints Day and All Souls Day.
Visits to the cemeteries are pleasant and not at all intimidating or depressing depending on how you were raised: how your family treated death and departure of loved ones. In our case, it was considered a nice activity for the young cousins to take a walk to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery that was near to our grandmother’s house while the adults visited and had coffee. (Times have certainly changed. Just call today “uncertain times” where safety for children might be an issue and is not recommended.)
As children we went to the tombs of all family members we could locate. At each we would kneel and say a prayer with hands folded, leaning against the rough cement coating of the whitewashed tomb. (In South Louisiana it is customary in many cases for burials to be above ground. but that is another story.)
“Hail Mary, full of grace …,” we would chant in unison, hoping that the deceased was somehow metaphysically aware of our sending good wishes and graces to them, wherever their souls may reside. There is a lot of love in this simple gesture and coming from children it is pure of heart.
If we had passed by any wildflowers growing on the roadside, we would have picked them and laid them on the tomb as a symbol of our affection.
As adults we continue to visit cemeteries, but not as often. Instead of walking we drive in our SUVs with fresh and artificial flowers carefully secured in the cargo space in back. Why is there that one family member who steps up to do this every year? He does it out of respect, for love of family, and with a feeling of obligation. I would venture to say it is the one who had done this same task with his parents when he was a child. The feeling of tradition is a strong motivator.
I have a long-ago memory of my late father — a Protestant — telling me about his extended family’s annual visits to small cemeteries on country lanes. They would pick a cool Saturday in early fall to travel to Central Louisiana to clean and paint old graves. His grandmother would prepare a picnic. I can picture family stories being shared among them between bites of fried chicken.
“Yep. Uncle Samuel died young, just 20 years old, when a steam boiler on a locomotive blew up just before he was to get married!”
Catholics have codified this practice by making it a Holy Day of Obligation and included ceremonies on November 1, All Saints Day, and November 2, All Souls’ Day. The local priest’s blessing of the tombs is another way of remembering and honoring those who have gone before.
Though it a solemn ceremony attended by congregants, at the same time it is quite pleasant. One might run into friends who are there for the same purpose.
“I see you are putting flowers on your mother’s grave. I remember her so well. She could sew and crochet beautifully. Oh, and her spaghetti! I’ll never forget that…”
It’s an annual event that means a lot to the living who are continuing the traditions they learned as children.
All I can hope is sometime down the line, my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will come by to visit me in this manner and that it warms their hearts to do so. All we ask is to be remembered once a year with a flower or two.
And I hope they say with a smile, “Laine used to make the best pecan pies!”
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.com.