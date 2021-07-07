There’s a great pop-up event happening Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Steamboat Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza. Local vendors will be selling their goods, but the most important part is the FOOD. There will be everything from tea to pecans, crawfish to smoked cheese.
Some of the Highlights
Cajun 180 will be selling their seasonings: they make everything more delicious, and they’re healthier than traditional seasonings. Try the La Cajun Gold, Cajun 180 Trinity, or Cajun 180 Mojo for a kick with a citrus twist!
Peace, Love and Smoke will be there, with smoked cheddar, gouda and the world famous Hippie Havarti, also the newest crowd pleaser, Smoked Parmesan, and “the exclusive and sometimes elusive” Smoked Habanero Cheddar.
ZydeGeaux’s food truck will serve their special Corn and Crab Bisque, their advice is to order beforehand, or get there early for a taste.
Ahnna’s Kitchen will be dishing out pulled pork — in sandwiches, nachos and tacos, whatever suits your taste.
Petunia’s Pecans will feature candied pecans in French Toast, Turtle, Red Velvet, original, Banana Nut Bread and Wedding Cake flavors.
Kajun Eatz will be there serving their regular menu.
Ash the Pecan Candy Diva offers candy, without pecans, 3 for $5, with pecans, 3 for $7, and with booze, 3 for $9.
Southern Sweets by Bailey will feature beautifully decorated (and delicious) cookies and treats.
And that is just the food… there are many other exciting bargains to be found: candles, home decor, makeup, scents, clothing and more, all from local vendors. See you 11 to 3 this Saturday for the Bayou Bargains Pop Up Event! Check them out before the event on Facebook.