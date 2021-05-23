The Backyard Kids Junior Garden Club held their annual Youth Flower Show on May 15 at the home of their mentor, Versa Dore. The title of the show was “Life on the Farm”. Members and guests got the chance to interact with the “mini” animals on the farm where almost all are miniature, dwarf or bantam sized. The show was judged by National Garden Club Life judges.
Backyard Kids Club holds annual Youth Flower Show
Chris Landry
Newsroom editor
