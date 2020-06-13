For more than 50 years, Babineaux Shoes provided residents of the Teche Area with quality shoes and personal satisfaction.
Owned by Lloyd Babineaux Sr., Babineaux Shoes was located on 108 East Main St. before closing its doors in the 1990s.
During his time at his store, Babineaux enjoyed working with those with disabilities as well as his time with the Crippled Children’s Clinic in New Iberia.
Renée Reed enjoyed her time shopping at Babineaux Shoes and remembers how well they treated her and her son.
A native of Mississippi, Reed moved to New Iberia in 1979 and has called the Teche Area home ever since.
“Babineaux’s had top quality shoes in town and Mr. Lloyd Babineaux was always so helpful,” Reed said. “They offered shoe polish and other goodies, but that’s it.”
Reed and her husband were expecting their first child, a son that was born in October of 1979, and eventually had a third child that had a club foot on both feet.
After getting out of casts and corrective shoes Reed’s son needed special shoes with arch supports and Babineaux’s kept her from having to drive to Lafayette, she said.
It wasn’t a large store, according to Reed, but she said they sold the best shoes in town and backed up the sale.
“My children, they outgrew shoes and socks rapidly so we were frequent customers,” Reed said, Reed said. “I just know I bought fine footwear there, Mr. Lloyd was friendly and helpful, and I was sorry when it closed.”