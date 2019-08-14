Azalea GC Beautification Award for August

Get Wet Car Wash at 1210 E. Admiral Doyle drive is the business garden of the month for August’s Iberia Beautification Award from the Azalea Garden Club. Employee Margarita Vallot planted all the flowers which consist of different colors of hibiscus, shrub roses, canna lilies and other plants such as creeping jenny, yucca, crepe myrtles, ligustrum, caladiums and vinca. Azalea Garden Club is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Inc., Deep South Garden Club Inc and National Garden Club Inc.
