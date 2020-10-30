Azalea Garden Club Plant It Pink

The Plant It Pink Program encourages local garden clubs to use plants that are pink and plant in a community area in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Azalea Garden Club held a ceremony at the planting of two ‘Katrina’ Peggy Martin roses and five shi shi camellias at the Lydia Cancer Association on Weeks Island Road. The Lydia Cancer Association provides limited payments for utilities, medical expenses, pharmacy expenses, groceries and transportation expenses to cancer patients who live in Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. The plants were donated by Jarrett Young of Young Landscapes. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Clubs Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc, and National Garden Clubs Inc. From left are Azalea GC members Margaret Melancon and Millie Comeaux, Lydia Cancer Association treasurer Chris Broussard and Azalea GC members Versa Dore and Betty LeBlanc.