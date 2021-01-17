Azalea Garden Club January Beautification Award

Jason and Nikki Peltier earned the Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award for January for their stunning front yard at 917 West Main Street in New Iberia. Nikki Peltier has planted a seasonal winter garden of petunias, snapdragons, pansies, violas, marigolds, and blue daze with a backdrop of lush greenery that will bloom next. The garden feels as if it is waving to travelers as they leave town. Azalea Garden Club is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
