Azalea Garden Club Iberia Beautification Award

Azalea Garden Club selected Regions Bank at 734 S. Lewis Street to receive the Iberia Beautification Award for June. Shown are Marla Hebert and Kathy Savoie of Regions Bank. The landscaping includes crape myrtle, pine and oak trees as well as a variety of ornamental shrubs including boxwood and loropetalum. Blooming shrub roses and salvia are featured as well as ornamental grasses. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Load comments