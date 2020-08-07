Azalea Garden Club Iberia Beautification Award for August

Azalea Garden Club’s Iberia Beautification Award for August went to Dupuy’s Animal Hospital at 402 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. Pictured is Christopher M. Dupuy, DVM. The landscape, which was designed and is maintained by Melissa Wetzle, features a variety of blooming plants. The entry way is flanked by large planters containing holly. Among the plants included are hibiscus, marigolds, coleus, gerba daisies, lantana, and an assortment of decorative palms. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
