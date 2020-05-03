Azalea Garden Club Garden of the Month

Azalea Garden Club presented its Iberia Beautification Award for May to Ernest and Stella Crochet of 3412 Weeks Island Road. The beautifully landscaped garden includes 400 varieties of day lilies as well as Rose of Sharon, caladium, snapdragon, amaryllis, vinca, agapanthus, gerba daisies, hibiscus, petunia, verbena, hydrangea, geraniums, dahlia, hosta, croton,impatiens, lady slippers, and airplane plants. The backyard features magnolia and citrus trees as well as variegated ginger, gladiolus, azaleas, irises, begonias, and ferns. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.