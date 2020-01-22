Azalea Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day at Belle Place Elementary School

Azalea Garden Club conducted an Arbor Day Ceremony at Belle Place Elementary School. Club President Versa Dore presented the program and two elm trees were planted and dedicated to Abigail LeBlanc and Haruko Harvison. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc. Club members Margaret Melancon, Betty LeBlanc, Roxy Blanton Versa Dore and Millie Comeaux are shown with Iberia Parish Schools Superintendent Carey Laviolette and BPES Principal Angie Louviere.
