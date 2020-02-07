Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award

Azalea Garden Club presented the February Iberia Beautification Award to Community First Bank in Loreauville. Accepting the award was Branch Manager Della Larive. The grounds were landscaped by Lawns Unlimited owned by Chad Evans. Plants include sago palms, azaleas, agapanthus, knockout roses and flax lily. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Clubs Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
