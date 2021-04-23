The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center recently received donations from students at Catholic High School and from Sunshine Quality Solutions. ‘Community support for the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center continues to be amazing,” Disch-DeClouet Executive Director John Indest said. “All grades at Catholic High had a Lenten food and diaper drive for the Center which resulted in three truckloads of food and diapers. The students were so excited to deliver such bounty to the center. The school is really instilling in them the desire to help those in need. A corporate donation from Sunshine Quality Solutions (John Deere) was another recent blessing to the Center. Raynette Fino, Service Advisor at the company, delivered several baskets of non-perishable protein products such as, peanut butter and canned tuna, sardines, salmon, chicken, turkey, and ravioli. The company is always responsive to the needs of the Center and conducts drives for the needs of the Center several times a year. We are so grateful for their generosity.’
