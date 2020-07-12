Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award

Azalea Garden Club selected Kathy and Johnny Mannina of 612 Oak Manor to receive the Iberia Beautification Award for July. Purple, white, and pink colors dominate the landscape in which a variety of seasonal flowers are blooming. Included in the yard are Lily of the Nile, flax lily, three colors of mini roses, impatiens, coleus, ginger, and caladium. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
