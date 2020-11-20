Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award November

The gardens of Hunz and Mui Nzuyen, 2021 Squirrel Run, was chosen by Azalea Garden club as the Iberia Beautification Award for November. Their colorful yard has sculptured shrubbery along with the ‘Little Gem’ magnolia, hibiscus, and roses. Annuals, perennials and potted plants consist of cockscomb, marigolds, mums, crown of thorns, desert rose, croton, aloe vera, begonia and Buddha finger. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
Load comments