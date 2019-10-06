Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award for October

The Azalea Garden Club selected Evangeline Funeral Home at 314 East St. Peter Street to receive the Iberia Beautification Award for October. The well manicured landscape features sago palms, loropetalum, Indian hawthorn, and croton plants. Pictured are Manager Kenneth W. Pellerin and Funeral Director Stephanie Foti Vige. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.
