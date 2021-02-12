The Azalea Garden Club Iberia Beautification Award for February was given to Southern Comfort Inn and Suites at 924 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. The landscape includes evergreen hollies, palm trees, and drift roses in colors of pink, orange, yellow, and red. There are also gerbera daisies, Nandina fringe trees, pink muhly grass, and African iris. Shown is manager Chase Romero. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Clubs Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award for February, 2021
Load comments