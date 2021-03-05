Azalea Garden Club Arbor Day Planting

Azalea Garden Club held an Arbor Day ceremony and planted a live oak tree in New Iberia City Park near Devil’s Pond. The tree was dedicated to all the first responders who have worked many long hours away from their families during this COVID-19 pandemic, those who have lost their lives due to the pandemic, and those who have recovered from this virus but are still suffering its effects. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc. Shown are Lloyd Milliman from New Iberia Recreation Department and club members Margaret Melancon, Millie Comeaux, Patricia Tenette, Sherry Darcey, Versa Dore, Roxy Blanton, Phyllis Cutrera and Betty LeBlanc.
