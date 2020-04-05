Azalea Garden Club April Beautification Award

Azalea Garden Club presented the Iberia Beautification Award for April to Maison le Rosier at 314 E. Main Street. Built in 1870 and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior, the bed and breakfast with a modern touch is located in historic downtown New Iberia. Although roses are the principal plants showcased in the yard, other plants include shrimp plant, lillies, ferns, hibiscus, cast iron plants, ginger, boxwood and bougainvillea. Magnolia trees enhance the landscape and hanging baskets grace the courtyard. Pictured is owner Barbara Boseman. She and her children Ed, Troy, and Shwanna are proud to be a part of New Iberia’s downtown. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.