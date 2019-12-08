The small but committed group of volunteers and board of directors of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center celebrated Christmas together at an annual luncheon sponsored by the board to honor the volunteers.
Each day of the week an assigned group of volunteers assists with distribution of goods, food and services to approximately 400 families. Recently retired executive director Carol Gaignard said that equates to approximately 1,000 people.
“One of the most blessed things about it is that 90 cents of every dollar collected goes to our clients,” executive director Johnny Indest said. “No one is paid, there is no salary. We do it for the love of the Lord, and have since the very beginning.”
The late Paul DeClouet was the executive director for roughly 30 years, followed by Carol Gaignard the past 11 years. Her tireless efforts on behalf of the center were rewarded and honored by a special recognition Saturday that will be officially made in 2020 with signage. The Carol and Louis Gaignard Hall will continue to be the clothing and distribution building for the Social Service Center.
“This spring will be our 44th year of existence,” Indest said. “I tell people it just must be a blessed place for the Lord to provide the clothing, food, the money — for people to continue to give, even with down turns in the economy — people have been extremely generous. They know their money is being put to good use.”
Indest also reminded Acadiana that the Food Net for Families Food Drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the parking lot of the Sugar Cane Festival building.