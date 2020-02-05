IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 29
Celia Raye Brisson, 34, 518 Emmeline St. Obstructing public passages, possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, driver not licensed, child desertion, possession of marijuana over 200 grams.
Landon C. Broussard, 28, 3706 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Ailayjah Victoria Derouen, 23, 1704 Anderson St. Violation of probation.
Renissa Lashae Lewis, 28, 537 Park Ave. Possession of legend drugs, proper equipment on vehicle.
Christopher Michael Crabtree, 30, 1016 Carnation Ave., Metarie. Probation violation.
Sonia M. Todd, 42, 120 Shannon St., Patterson. Violation of probation.
Tasha Lynn Soprano, 39, 904 Anderson St., Franklin. Violation of probation.