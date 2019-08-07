Arceneaux Ford, Disch DeClouet ‘Spread the Love’

Arceneaux Ford employees collected several bags full of peanut butter for the food pantry at the Disch DeClouet Social Service Center as part of the ‘Spread the Love’ initiative sponsored by Southern Quality Ford to help local food pantries. Arceneaux Ford General Manager Kristi Hebert said the employees were happy to participate. Carol Gaignard, volunteer at the center said the donation would help many needy families with children home for the summer. Disch DeClouet provides food to an average of 300 families a month. Gaignard said the center is deeply grateful to Arceneaux Ford for helping the group help neighbors in need. From left are Kris LeMaire, Arceneaux Ford sales consultant; Hebert; Gaignard; and Rebecca Hulin, Arceneaux Ford sales consultant.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout