Anything bundt — pound cakes are easy to make and even easier to enjoy

With winter winding down and springtime rapidly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about light and airy desserts to get you ready for summer.
Today is national poundcake day, what’s a better dessert to indulge in?
This simple recipe, which calls for a pound each of flour, sugar, butter and eggs, is a simple cake to make. When cooked, the light and fluffy cake melts in your mouth.
History in a cake
A lot of different variations of the pound cake exist now across various countries and regions, each one having their own distinct style.
Originally, no leaveners were used in the cake except for the air whipped into the batter. It was only in the 1900s that artificial leaveners like baking soda and baking powder were added to reduce the density of the cake.
Other variations include the addition of flavoring agents like vanilla extract, almond extract or dried fruits such as cranberries or currants. At times, some or all of the butter was substituted by a cooking oil/vegetable oil to get a moist cake.
Cakes from around the world
Though it’s one of the most popular cakes, ways to make it around the world can vary. In the U.S., the cake contains the four ingredients.
In France, the pound cake, or “quatre quarts,” meaning four quarters, is popular in the French region of Brittany, and is traditionally served with rum.
In Mexico, it is called panqué, and like the U.S. version, it’s made with flour, sugar, butter and eggs.
Four pounds, one cake
2 cups salted butter, room temperature
2 cups granulated sugar
9 large eggs
3 1/4 cups all purpose flour
Getting started
When it comes to making the cake, the light, airy and golden-brown cake is put together quite easily. Start by preheating the oven to around 350 degrees and coat a 10-cup bundt pan with non-stick spray. Feel free to use any dish available, but to get the classic pound-cake look, it’s best to go with a bundt pan.
Mixing the ingredients
Next in a bowl, mix room temperature butter with sugar for two minutes until it’s light and fluffy. (The softened butter will spread more easily by combining the flour, sugar and eggs.)
Next add the eggs one at a time until they are all incorporated in. Slowly add the flour, stirring in a spoonful at a time.
After all the ingredients are combined, set aside for a few minutes.
Baking the cake
With the batter made and the oven heated, pour the pound cake batter into the pan and bake for 70-80 minutes, or until a knife inserted comes out clean.
If the cake is browning too much on the top, tent with foil.
Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 20 minutes and then release onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Served with fruit, whipped cream, or on its own.