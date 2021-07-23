American Legion Unit 335 Elects Officers

American Legion, Verret-Bourgeois Unit 335 recently elected officers. Seated from left are Rita Broussard, first vice president; and Delores Segura, president. Standing from left are Elaine Pellerin, treasurer; Jenny Menard, color bearer; Yvonne Simon, color bearer; Debbie Burke, secretary; Betty Rogers, historian; Susan Leleux, sergeant-at-arms; and Vicki Betts, installing officer. Not show is Nancy Hebert, chaplain.
