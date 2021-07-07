Shayna Freyou loves to cook. She’s always done it, and it makes her happy. As a child, she fondly recalls learning to cook from her grandfather and her mother, and remembers cooking breakfast for her family as they slept. “Yes, I’d make breakfast for everybody, biscuits from scratch, the whole thing,” she said.
As the owner and operator of Ahnna’s Kitchen, she is fulfilling a lifelong ambition. “I was born in New Iberia, mostly raised in Erath. My mom and my grandpa are really my heroes. Grandpa was a Navy cook, a veteran. I learned so much from both of them. I’ve always wanted to have a food truck, and later on, a restaurant,” she said. “My husband has also been a great supporter, I can always count on him to have my back.”
Freyou has spent her career in the food industry, and she has developed her style as a cook both from family and experience. “My motto is always fresh, always homemade, always from scratch, and I stick to that on my food truck,” she said. “I’ve also learned about customer service. If you make good food, have decent portions, and treat people with a smile, you’ll do well.”
“I’m lucky that I have had a lot of help. Since my husband works most of the time, I’ve been basically doing everything by myself. I had some trouble with a few technical issues, but I’ve reached out to other food truck owners and they’ve been awesome,” she said. “Shane and Christine Ransonet at ZydeGeaux’s have been there for me, even came to help me when I really needed it. Together, we figured it out.”
How did Ahnna’s Kitchen get its name? Ahnna’s Kitchen is actually named for Shayna by way of the children in her family. “It started with my first little niece. She couldn’t say ‘Shayna’, it came out ‘Ahnna’, and it just stuck. So when it came time to find a name, Ahnna’s Kitchen just made sense,” she said.
“I cook what makes me happy,” she said. “A lot of the menu comes from that. I love to cook my pulled pork, it’s seasoned right and cooked until it just falls apart, that bone just comes right out. Also, I make my own homemade barbecue sauce, and that makes all the difference. I enjoy cooking my chicken and sausage pastalaya. People seem to really like that as well.”
Ahnna’s Kitchen is open 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 601 South Lewis Street. “I’m in front of N & N’s Barber Shop. April, the owner there, has been so nice. She is such a generous person, I really appreciate her,” she said. “It’s a great location, I have not had the food truck very long, but I am getting repeat and loyal customers. I sold a plate lunch to a man, and he went into the shop to take a bite. He was amazed at my food. ‘This tastes just like what my grandma used to make,’ he said. That’s what I’m going for.”
Ahnna’s Kitchen features one entree each day, and the choice of two of three sides, plus chili cheese hot dogs or pulled pork sandwiches. “I also do events. I’ve sold at several dance recitals at the Sugar Cane Festival Building. Those were fun,” she said.
Ahnna’s Kitchen also has a pop-up event coming up Saturday. Look for her at Bayou Bargains from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza. Ahnna’s Kitchen will be cooking pulled pork sandwiches, pulled pork nachos and pulled pork tacos for the event. “I’ll be there until I sell out, which does happen sometimes. I sold out early every day for three weeks, so come early,” she said.
This week’s menu at Ahnna’s Kitchen includes pulled pork sandwiches, chicken stew with choice of broccoli & cheese, corn or green beans on Wednesday. Thursday, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken and sausage pastalaya with choice of white beans, corn or green beans. Friday, look for chili cheese hot dogs, crawfish etouffee with potato salad and corn.
Enjoy home-cooked plate lunches at Ahnna’s Kitchen. While you’re there, ask for a loyalty card, because you’ll definitely be back.