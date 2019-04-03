AGC’s April Iberia Beautification Award

Azalea Garden Club awarded the Iberia Beautification Award for April to the Jeanerette Museum. Accepting the award for the museum was Lisa Francis, a member of Iberia Parish Parks and Recreation. The yard was landscaped with a variety of blooming and non-blooming plants, which included hanging baskets of petunias, potted geraniums, amaryllis, begonias, dianthus, nandinas, flax lily, cast iron plants, and magnolias. Azalea Garden Club is a member of Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc, District III, Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc, and the National Garden Clubs Inc.