Acadiana Cooks for sellout crowd Thursday

When David Puckett started the series of fundraisers called Acadiana Cooks, pairing non-professional chefs with favorite charity fund raising, he didn’t know what to expect. Now with only two events remaining in this year’s series, he’s breathing a lot easier.
“We’re definitely sold out Thursday, actually more than we anticipated,” Puckett said. “Jan and Charli Weber are stuffing crawfish heads now for a traditional bisque. Crab cakes will be the appetizers and a special éclair pie dessert.”
Lloyd Broussard contacted The Daily Iberian to comment on the upcoming fundraiser. His grandson, Niles Broussard, is a member of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana and the proceeds will benefit programs for the members including school scholarships, swim camp, special needs and sponsorship for a family of four to the National Congress of Down Syndrome organizations. Broussard is acting treasurer for the Acadiana board which is preparing for its annual Buddy Walk Oct. 26 at Parc International in Lafayette.
The 15th annual Buddy Walk starts with registration at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 and the one-mile walk starts at 9:45 a.m. Fun in the Parc follows immediately with fun and games, food and fundraising. Team or single Walk registration is $15, rain or shine. No pets please.
One in every 700 babies in the U.S. is born with one of three types of Down syndrome, or about 6,000 a year. They possess a wide range of abilities and actively participate in their communities, like Charli Weber, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.