Those lazy hazy days of summer are best spent with family and friends poolside, on the beach, or just relaxing in the backyard. Have as much fun cooking and eating the fresh foods of summer as much as you’re getting into that beach read.
A great summer menu has a few surprises along the way, like a great guacamole dip with a sweet twist.
Salad just says summer, freshest greens and a variety of ripe summer fruit only make it more delicious and cool.
For the main attraction, dive into delicious with the Asian version of po-boys — Steak Banh Mis.
Ice pops are refreshing treats for the whole family, especially when they’re made with fresh fruit of the season — berries and watermelon. Guaranteed your kids will love them.
Guacamole and Granny Smith — Sweet Sensation
Guacamole is already a beloved summer staple. Freshen it up with a little natural sweetness. Add a Granny Smith apple and it’s a wholly different experience. Grab the tortilla chips and enjoy the new sensation!
Apple Guacamole
Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 8-10
3 ripe avocados, halved and pitted
1/2 cup finely chopped Vidalia onion
1/2 cup snipped fresh cilantro
1lime, juice only
bottled hot pepper sauce, to taste
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped
kosher salt, to taste
tortilla chips
In bowl, use fork to mash avocados, onion, cilantro, lime juice and hot pepper sauce to desired consistency. Stir in apple and season with salt, to taste.
Serve with tortilla chips.
Flat Iron Steak Stars in Banh Mi
Steak gives hearty flavor to a meal, and marinated and seared beef paired with fresh veggies on a crusty baguette makes an outstanding Banh Mi. Pile on the flat iron steak, pickled carrots, lettuce and crunchy cucumbers.
Make these tender crowd-pleasing sandwiches the star of your next summer pool party!
Steak Banh Mi
Prep time: 2 hours
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
10 ounces beef flat iron steak
2 teaspoons hoisin sauce
2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon fish sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon, plus 1/2 cup, rice vinegar, divided
1/8 teaspoon five-spice powder
2 Tablespoons sugar
1pinch salt
1 small carrot, cut into matchsticks
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
1/4 cup water
2 Vietnamese baguettes or dinner rolls
1/4 cup mayonnaise
4 Batavia lettuce leaves
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1 Persian cucumber, sliced
Set steak aside for 10 minutes. Once steak reaches room temperature, place steak in a deep plate or storage container. In a small bowl, combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, honey, fish sauce, garlic, 1 teaspoon rice vinegar and five-spice powder; pour over steak. Cover and marinate in the fridge at least 2 hours, or overnight. In a small pot over medium heat, heat remaining rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Cook and stir until sugar and salt dissolve. Remove from heat and let cool. Place carrots in a deep plate or storage container. Pour cooled pickling liquid over carrots. Set aside to marinate. Remove steak from marinade and pat dry. Reserve marinade.
Heat oven to 325 F.
Heat heavy-bottomed pan over high heat and add oil. Once oil begins to smoke, add steak. Sear both sides, about 1 minute per side. Lower heat to medium. Add reserved marinade and water to pan. Cook, covered, 3 minutes, removing lid to flip meat occasionally. Remove lid and let sauce reduce 1 minute, or until slightly thickened. Transfer steak and sauce to large plate and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.
Toast baguettes in oven 5 minutes. Let cool 5-10 minutes. Slice baguettes along middle without cutting through. Slice steak into thin pieces. Spread mayonnaise on baguettes and add 1-2 lettuce leaves to each. Layer steak on lettuce leaves followed by cilantro, cucumbers and pickled carrots. Slice baguette into two sandwiches.
Always the Freshest: Summer Greens
Start your satisfying summer supper with salad — bright, fresh, cool and delicious. Just perfect for the festive season with family and friends.
This Apple, Strawberry, Blueberry Salad calls for an array of fruits, including a homemade blueberry dressing, paired with bagged mixed salad greens for a fresh and flavorful base with pecan halves to add crunch.
Apple, Strawberry, Blueberry Salad
Total Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
Blueberry Dressing:
2 cups fresh blueberries
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2Tablespoons honey
1Tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup olive oil
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Salad:
2 large apples
2 packages (6 ounces each) mixed salad greens
1 pint strawberries, cut in half
1 pint blueberries
1/2 cup pecan halves, toasted
blueberry dressing
To make blueberry dressing: In blender, process blueberries, balsamic vinegar, honey, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper, to taste, until smooth. Set aside.
To prepare salad: Cut apples into 1/4-inch thick slices. Using 1-1/2-inch diameter star-shaped cutter, cut apple slices into stars.
Place lettuce mix in large bowl; add apples, strawberries and blueberries. Sprinkle with pecans. Before serving, drizzle each salad with blueberry dressing.
Sweet, Summery Treats
Cool off with some easy after-sun treats, ice pops brimming with fresh fruit flavor. Mix these up in the morning and pop them in the freezer. After sun, after pool, after dinner, these frosty delights will be ready to enjoy!
These Watermelon Berry Frozen Pops make dessert about as simple as possible by blending watermelon, blueberries, raspberries and honey before adding to ice pop molds and freezing throughout the day. With the addition of refreshing watermelon, you're opting for a flavorful fruit that includes just 80 calories and no fat while providing an excellent source of vitamin C (25%) and higher levels of lycopene (12.7 milligrams per 2-cup serving) - an antioxidant being studied for its role in sun protection - than any other fresh fruit or vegetable.
Watermelon Berry Frozen Pops
Servings: 8
6 cups watermelon
1 cup blueberries, divided
1 cup raspberries, divided
3 Tablespoons honey
In blender, blend watermelon, 1/2 cup blueberries, 1/2 cup raspberries and honey until smooth. Press through fine mesh strainer to remove pulp and seeds.
Fill ice pop molds 3/4 full with liquid. Add remaining whole blueberries and raspberries to molds. Insert sticks and freeze at least 4 hours, or until completely frozen.