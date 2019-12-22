The piano students of Britni Brown presented ‘A Christmas Recital’ at the Cooper Street Coffee Shop Dec. 15. The full house was packed with parents, grandparents, friends and siblings — and a few drop ins for breakfast and coffee were pleasantly surprised. The sounds of simple Christmas music played one note at a time by beginners or the more advanced students with two hands and even singing, set the perfect mood for holiday cheer. Students in order of appearance were Mary Margaret Indest, John Indest, Cullen Evivie, Taya Evivie, Taryn James, Jourden Jones, Kendyl Mitchell, Tyris Alexander, Sarah Damron, Sophie Damron, Ainsley Kaiser and Luke Soileau.
