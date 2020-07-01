John Aldridge, the Commander of American Legion Post 4, presented a 50 Year Certificate to Howard Castille for service in the post. At the regular meeting of American Legion Post 4 held this past Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park, a presentation of 50 years in the American Legion also was made to Porteous Burke by Commander John Aldridge with State Adjutant Tony Betts looking on. American Legion Post 4 invites any veteran with an honorable discharge to come to the next meeting of the post at the Veterans Memorial Building on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
