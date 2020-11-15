2020 New Iberia Senior High School Homecoming Court

New Iberia Senior High School begins its homecoming week Monday with the homecoming royalty to be announced at halftime of Friday’s football game against the Southside High School Sharks. The homecoming court includes, seated from left, Layla Migues, Taylor Smith, Jasperlyn Pitre, Juliana Sigue, Maci Rowan, Amare Landry and Kenzi Ronsonet. Standing from left are Makayla Neilson, Kirsten Milson, Kayla Young, Dai’ja Broussard, Carmen Provost, Kelis Boutte, Alayjah Broussard, Dakala Clark and Chloe Williamson.
