“Hey, Cheesecake Lady.” Amy Jo Diaz is getting used to responding to that. The New Iberia Police Dispatcher and recent transplant to Loreauville is not only the Cheesecake Lady, she’s the Cake Cheesecake Lady, or one of the 2 Girls and a Cheesecake. That’s the name of the business she and her mother, Yolanda Diaz, started. “We thought and thought about what we should name the business, and when we came up with 2 Girls and a Cheesecake, we knew we had IT.
And they do, if you are talking about decadent spectacular cheesecake. Unique to 2 Girls and a Cheesecake: cake cheesecake, which is a fully-frosted layer of cake on top of cheesecake. “At Thanksgiving, my mom would serve a cake, next to a cheesecake. She’d give everyone a slice of cake and a slice of cheesecake. I thought, why not put them in the same dessert?” said Amy.
Amy’s baking career started as she was pregnant with her third child. “I’d had a difficult pregnancy with my second, and had to spend a lot of time on bedrest. While this pregnancy was better, I still couldn’t work full time, and I wasn’t used to just hanging around watching TV. So, I decided to bake. First it was cookies, since that is what I was craving. Then I branched out into cakes, then cheesecakes,” she said.
If you attended the New Iberia Spring Vendor Event, and you got there early, you may have been able to find 2 Girls and a Cheesecake’s newest delicious invention, the Chantilly Cake Cheesecake – Chantilly cake, with cream frosting and glazed fruit, on top of cheesecake.
Other cake cheesecakes from 2 Girls and a Cheesecake include Carrot Cake Cheesecake (“My favorite,” says Amy), Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake, Italian Cream Cake Cheesecake and Death by Chocolate Cake Cheesecake. Regular cheesecake flavors include Caramel Pecan, Turtle, Chocolate and Strawberry.
Cheesecake treats also include Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake on a stick, Cheesecake Parfaits and Cheesecake-stuffed Strawberries. Each treat is sold in individual plastic clam shells, but Amy thinks her idea to display them without their wrapping was a good one. “Lots of people want to know if that is real cheesecake on my display. They seem to think they’re candles, they’re so perfect. I tell them, yes, that’s real cheesecake, not candles. The display is a real attention grabber,” adds Amy.
Are you drooling yet? Dying to find just when and where you can find this Cheesecake Lady? She is making her way into events in the area. Her next booking is in mid-June at the Live Oak Festival in New Iberia City Park, but she does stock the Gonsoulin Land and Cattle Farm Store’s Market Day Wednesdays, and she may be appearing at the Teche Area Farmers Market and the Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market soon.
“I have been working full time, so I haven’t been able to get to all the events I wanted to attend. I’ve hired someone who can help, so you will be seeing 2 Girls and a Cheesecake at more events,” said Amy. “And you can believe that I will always be coming up with new flavor combinations, especially with our Cake Cheesecake slices. They sold out at the Spring Vendor Event, and I think they’re our greatest hit.”