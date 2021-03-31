JEANERETTE — Funeral services are pending for Ella Wesley, 84, who died at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Maison de Lafayette in Lafayette.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
