Voter Registration Education Week set to raise awareness

Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard will send staff members out into the community in conjunction with the state’s annual Voter Registration Education Week from Sept. 3-6.
Blanchard said in a prepared statement that the voter outreach program includes work in parish schools along with mailing and hand delivering packets about voter registration to locations throughout the parish.
That includes voter registration applications, military or overseas application for absentee by mail ballots, general application for absentee by mail ballots and disabled application for absentee by mail ballot.
The state secretary of state’s office also will provide statewide public service announcements via various media advertising Voter Registration Education Week.
Fall elections for Iberia Parish include statewide reaces for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and forestry and insurance commissioner.
Other elections in Iberia Parish for the fall include the District 3 seat for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, state representatives, sheriff of Iberia Parish, parish clerk of court, parish president, parish councilmen, New Iberia city marshal and a vote on a parishwide home rule charter amendment.