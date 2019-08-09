Two more candidates qualify for seats on Iberia Parish Council

Qualification for the Oct. 12 primary elections closed Thursday afternoon, but not before two more Iberia Parish Council incumbents picked up opposition to their reelection.
In District 6, incumbent Natalie Broussard now faces challenger Frederick “Bozo” Metz. In District 12, incumbent Berwick Francis will face off against Lady Fontenette Brown.
Only five of the 14 council incumbents — District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard, District 2 Councilman Michael Landry, District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown, District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, and District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan — remain unopposed.
Three sitting councilmen — District 3 Councilman Tommy Landry, District 8 Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin and District 9 Councilman Joel Dugas — did not qualify for their seats. Landry is retiring from the council, while Dugas is seeking the Iberia Parish president’s seat and Gonsoulin is running for the District 48 state representative slot.
Another hat has been thrown into the ring for that District 48 state representative seat. David Levy, a New Iberia Democrat, signed his name on the dotted line to challenge businessman Beau Beaullieu, School Board President Dana Dugas and Gonsoulin for Rep. Taylor Barras’ term-limited seat.
As for Barras, he is unopposed in his quest for the Iberia Parish Assessor’s seat. Iberia Parish Coroner Carl Ditch will also assume his office without opposition.
Two members of the Iberia Legislative Delegation — Sen. Fred Mills and District 49 State Rep. Blake Miguez — will also be going back to Baton Rouge without any opponents to challenge them.