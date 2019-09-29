743 turn out for first day of early voting in Iberia Parish

Early voting kicked off Saturday in Iberia Parish with a fairly healthy number of people turning out to to the Iberia Parish Courthouse to make several crucial choices.
On the ballot for parish voters are a new sheriff for Iberia Parish, as well as a new New Iberia city marshal. The Iberia Parish Council and parish president seats are up for re-election this year, with every district in the parish making their choice on who will represent their interests on the council.
On top of the local options are elections for statewide offices that include two open state representative seats and several state offices including the governor’s seat.
By the end of Saturday, 743 people in Iberia Parish had turned out to the courthouse to cast a vote, with five submitting their vote by mail.
Registrar Kristie Blanchard called the opening of early voting a great day, and anticipated the numbers are likely to be high for this election.
St. Mary Parish saw 163 balls by mail, according to Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe.
Early voting continues until Oct. 5. The registrar’s office will not be open today, however.