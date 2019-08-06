Roberta Boudreaux seeks to become Iberia Parish Sheriff

Roberta Boudreaux, 53, has announced she will seek the office of Sheriff in the upcoming Oct. 12 election.
Boudreaux is a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology from Northeast Louisiana University, now known as the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
She and Jimmy, her husband of 29 years, have one daughter, Tori. Boudreaux is a lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, and currently works as a liaison officer managing a multi-million dollar budget in expenditures at the Vermilion Parish Law Enforcement Center. Boudreaux’s first job in law enforcement was for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office as a deputy 29 years ago, working in the jail, juvenile division, detectives, warrants and eventually earning the rank of warden at the parish jail. Boudreaux said she comes with more than 29 years of law enforcement/management experience and an eagerness to serve all the residents of Iberia Parish.
Boudreaux said she is no stranger when it comes to community involvement as she has helped to support numerous organizations throughout Iberia Parish since the age of 15.
“As your sheriff, I want to repair the disconnect between the community and our officers,” Boudreaux said. “Improving public perception of the office of sheriff is very important to me; fair and impartial treatment of all citizens will be of the utmost priority.
“The citizens deserve to have their voices heard when filing a complaint and a timely disposition of their complaints will be monitored for quality control. Bringing the community into the fold of policing is paramount and in order to do so, public trust must improve. Training and deputy retention is crucial to the success of any law enforcement agency and I intend to educate our officers and pay a competitive salary to keep them employed here.”
Boudreaux said that “the sheriff’s office is a business, so like any business it’s important to have someone who can manage a budget. I have over 20 years of experience managing budgets. To excel in business as a manager, you need to be cognizant of what’s going on in every aspect of your operation. To succeed in this, professional standards will be implemented and enforced.”