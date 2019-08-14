Ricky Gonsoulin running for seat in state House

Iberia Parish Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin has announced that he will be a candidate for the open seat in the state House of Representatives, District 48.
Gonsoulin is a fifth-generation sugar farmer and has been grooming his son and nephew, Rhett and Cameron, to become the sixth generation.
Gonsoulin serves as state legislative chairman for the American Sugar Cane League, and has been president of the Iberia Parish Farm Bureau for the past eight years.
Gonsoulin said he has been a trusted conservative on the Iberia Parish Council and added that he has been an unwavering champion against tax votes.
He has advocated for and successfully initiated drainage projects for Iberia Parish, and has served as chairman, vice chairman and finance chairman of the Parish Council representing District 8.
“I am excited to take my experience as a Councilman to the State Legislature,” Gonsoulin said. “I have years of experience advocating for sugar farmers and for agriculture at the State Capitol. I understand the process and challenges, from several perspectives. For the past eight years I have had to make tough decisions when voting on the parish council and my voting record is reflective of the strong conservative values of our area.
“I am uniquely qualified to serve District 48 and be your voice in Baton Rouge.”
Gonsoulin is the past board director for Evangeline Little League Park. He served on the board of directors for the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation (IDF) and is an active member of the Iberia Chamber of Commerce. In July of 2019, Gonsoulin was named Mr. Iberia by the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival and Fair Association.
Gonsoulin graduated from NISH in 1985 and went on to receive his BS from USL in 1990.
He was a graduate of the LSU AG Leadership Program, as well as the Leadership Iberia Program. Gonsoulin is an active volunteer at Catholic High School and the Knights of Columbus at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Gonsoulin has been married to Ronilaine Boutte Gonsoulin for 29 years. They have three adult children and two granddaughters, Slone and Palmer. Their daughter, Riley, recently began a nursing career at Iberia Medical Center as an RN in the emergency room.
Gonsoulin said he is a small government, anti-tax, pro-Trump conservative. He is pro-business and will be a fighter against our terrible legal climate, he said.
“The billboard attorneys won’t like me one bit,” Gonsoulin added.
Gonsoulin said he is pro SecondAmendment and 100 percent pro-Life. He also said he is against government waste and against reckless spending. He has been publicly critical of the Department of Transportation and Development for “their abject failure to fix roads in Iberia Parish.”
“We need to lower taxes and fight back against these ambulance chasing attorneys so industry can flourish once again in Acadiana,” Gonsoulin said. “Agriculture and oil and gas drive the Louisiana economy. The Legislature should be 100 percent invested into making Louisiana a place where both of those industries can thrive.”